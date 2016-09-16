Interim City Manager Appointed - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Interim City Manager Appointed

Interim City Manager Appointed in Vernon

Vernon, TX (KAUZ) -- Two weeks after former City Manager Joe Jarosek's resignation, Vernon City Council appointed Joe Pence interim City Manager. Vernon Mayor Joe Rogers says he and the council have been working hard to find the right

Rogers said, “We want someone that's going to bring all of us together and if we could all work together towards common goals towards we will be making Vernon a better place to live.”

Pence has served as City Manager for Henrietta and is grateful for the opportunity. Pence says he wants to make sure the people of Vernon are always the most important issue.

“I just want to make sure that I run the day-to-day operations of the city, get to know all the department heads and be able to inform the Council of what's going on in the city, “ said Pence.

Pence will serve as interim City Manager until a permanent city manager is appointed by the council. Mayor Rogers says it could be four to six months before an official city manager is named.

