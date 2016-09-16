6 Around Town

Texas Oklahoma Fair:

If you head out to the Texas Oklahoma this week you are sure to have a great time. There are games, thrilling rides, and good food at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center. The fair continues Friday night and Saturday. The livestock show will be going on all day Saturday, which is also the last day for the fair attractions. For more information click...http://wfmpec.com/events/2016/09/12/texas-oklahoma-fair-4/.

Wichita Falls Farmers Market:

It's 'Mystery Day' at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market on Saturday. Who knows what the Charlie-Thornberry farmers will choose to highlight? Either way, it will be delicious and homemade, and you will want to get some before it runs out! The downtown farmers market opens at 7:30 am on Saturday. Festivities start at 9 am Saturday morning.

Archer City's Heat on the Street Annual Car Show:

It's time for the 3rd Annual Heat on the Street Car Show in Archer City. Along with some classic cars and motorcycles, there will be games and fun all day on Saturday followed by a street dance around the backside of the square at dark. The Heat on the Street Car Show starts at 8:00 Saturday morning. Proceeds go to the Archer City Visitor Center.

5k Sickle Cell Walk/Run:

Get your walking and/or running shoes ready for the 5k Sickle Cell Walk and Run. The 5k supports children and families who are dealing with the effects of having sickle cell anemia. If your interested, it takes place on Saturday at Barwise Leadership Academy off Kemp. Early registration will be from 8 until 8:30 for $10. The actual 5k starts at 9 am. Here's a link to the Facebook page for more on the event...https://www.facebook.com/breakthecycle2/.

SAFB Open House & Air Show:

Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls is celebrating their 75th anniversary this weekend. It's also the 35th anniversary of the Euro Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, also known as ENJJPT. Sheppard is celebrating the two anniversaries with an open house and air show on Saturday and Sunday. It's the first air show at Sheppard since 2011. This show will feature some of the best air acrobatics acts in the world as well as a concert headlines by Pat Green. Gates open at 9:00 Saturday and Sunday morning. The air show will begin at 11:30 in the morning. Pat Green will hit the stage one hour after the last air show on Saturday.

Shrek The Musical:

A Tony Award-Winning fairy tale adventure returns to the Wichita Theatre by popular demand. Shrek the Musical hits the stage Saturday bringing the beloved characters from the popular animated film to life on stage. There are two showings on Saturday. The first one will show at 2:00 Saturday afternoon, the other one will show at 7:30 Saturday evening.