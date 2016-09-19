Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police is on the lookout for James Fredrick Trujillo.

He is charged with burglary of a habitation

He was born on December 27, 1983. He is described as a Hispanic male with Black hair and Brown eyes. He weighs approximately 135 pounds and is 5' 05".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

