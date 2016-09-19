Crash sends three to emergency room

An SUV traveling south on McNiel was hit by another SUV traveling east on Kell and sends three people to a nearby emergency room.

The wreck happened just after 2p.m. on Monday. Police officers at the scene said a red Ford Explorer ran the red light at the intersection of Kell and McNeil and was hit by a green Jeep Wrangler.

The crash caused one of the occupants of the vehicle, a child, to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the explorer was taken to United Regional. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was taken to nearby Neighbors Emergency Care Center where he was treated and released.

Newschannel 6 has learned that the child involved in the collision is in stable condition and has also been transported to United Regional.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.