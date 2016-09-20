Motorcycle bursts into flames after crash

Officials survey the scene after a crash on Scott Street leave behind a chard wreck (Source: KAUZ)

Our crews are at the scene of a crash on Scott Street, where witnesses said a motorcycle crashed into a truck.

The accident happened just after 1p.m. on Tuesday, the police said the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Scott when it was struck by a pickup truck turning into El Gordo’s Resturant.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the rider suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved