Burkburnett Haunted House vandalized, robbed

There was a scare for organizers of a haunted house in Burkburnett.



Police said the Project Graduation Haunted House was broken into, and $1,000 worth of items were reported stolen.

Police used video surveillance and recovered some of the stolen items.

There was also some vandalism done to the house, and Police now has three suspects in custody.



No word on whether that will stop the haunted house from opening as we get closer to Halloween.



