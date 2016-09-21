Ladies free at Wichita Falls Gun and Knife show

The Wichita Falls Gun and Knife show returns on October 1 and 2. This show will be a bit different this time as women will be admitted to the show for free.

Organizers said the reason for the drop in ticket prices was in observance of Nation Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society will also be manning a booth at the show, and will be handing out information to patrons of the show.

The shows are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5p.m. on Sunday.

