Wichita Falls man confesses to aggravated robbery charges

Wichita Falls Police Detectives have made new strides in the case involving multiple gas station robberies in Wichita Falls.

Officials said 19-year-old Omar Manzanares Mendoza confessed to robbing the East Hatton Road 7-11 on May 21, as well as the Stripes gas station on Callfield Road on that same day. Mendoza also confessed to robbing the 7-11 on Central Freeway on May 24.

Police arrested Mendoza on Friday, September 16, and he was taken to the Wichita County Jail.

