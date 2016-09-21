5K and Zumbathon to benefit shooting victim's family

The community of Wichita Falls is still coming together to support the families of Lauren Landavazo and Mikayla Smith, the two young girls shot while walking home from school.

This time, a Zumbathon and 5K will be held at Zundy Elementary this Saturday to benefit their families.

The 5K begins at 8a.m. and Zumba is at 9a.m.

The organizers still need volunteers as well, you can reach out to them at this address

