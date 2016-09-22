Crash causes thousands in damages

The Dollar Tree located just of Greenbriar had an unexpected visitor on Wednesday.

A man was attempting to park a Rent-A-Center van in the shopping center parking lot where the store is located when the driver’s foot slipped from the brake to the accelerator.

The accident happened just after 7p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but officials estimate the damages at $10,000.

