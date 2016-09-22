WFISD launch new smart phone app

Local parents now have a powerful new tool to access information about their children's education. The Wichita Falls Independent School District unveiled their new phone app right before school started in August. School officials say the free app is very user-friendly. They say they designed it so users will be able to find whatever they need to know quickly.

"It's been really positive so far. We want to get the word out to even more parents so they know about it and they can go ahead and download it. It's free. It's a really good tool to have all the information about your child's school in one spot."



The app has plenty of information like lunch menus, school hours, the latest news from the district and their student data base - Skyward - so parents can check their child's grades.

Parents I spoke to today said they think the app is a great idea.

"We are on our phones everyday, all the time. I was a teacher before and when I emailed my student's parents they sometimes didn't receive the email. But with an app like this they just click on it and see everything. I think it's a great tool."



One mom I spoke to didn't know about the app but when I showed her - she downloaded it on the spot.

"I think it could be a really good idea for all the parents here in Wichita to see how their kids are doing and what their grades are. My son's teacher doesn't really tell me how he's doing. I just think the app would be really great for the city of Wichita Falls."

School officials say the app is a move forward for the district.

