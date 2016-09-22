Creating a Stronger Password - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Creating a Stronger Password

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- It may be one of the largest cyber security breaches ever. Personal information from at least 500 million Yahoo accounts was hacked in 2014.

Names, emails, passwords and answers to personal security questions were all hacked from users and some didn’t even know.

Terry McAdams said hacking comes down to one thing, information.

“The information has a value it's something that can be sold,” said McAdams.

Yahoo recommends to the 500 million users to simply change their passwords. Something Terry McAdams from MacTech Solutions recommends to all of his customers.

Terry said, all you have to do is login right now and actually change your password that's it and change it to something you're not using on another system.

Tips for stronger passwords include make your password at least 8 characters long, include numbers, capital letters and symbols, and simply use different passwords for different sites.

