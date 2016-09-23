6 Around Town (Weekend of Sept 23)

North Texas Corvette Roundup:

After taking a four year hiatus, the North Texas Corvette Roundup is back for its 31st year. The car show is going on Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24. The festivities kick off at 11:00 Saturday morning at the Holiday Inn Express off Kell Boulevard.

Zumbathon & 5K:

It's now been three weeks since Kody Lott, 20, opened fire on two 13-year-old girls, Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith. They two girls were walking home from McNiel Middle School. Lauren ended up dying from her injuries. Makayla was injured but survived. There will be a Zumbathon and 5K on Saturday, September 24 at NcNiel Middle School to benefit the families of these two girls. The 5K starts at 8 am and Zumba starts at 9. The cost is $10.

Walk to End Alzheimer's:

Alzheimer's is an epidemic devastating thousands of Texoma families. This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's is taking place Saturday morning in Downtown Wichita Falls. Registration is at 7:30, the ceremony starts at 8:30 and the walk starts at 9 am.

Top of Texas Market:

Get your fix of unique antiques at the Top of Texas Market. Unique artisans will feature some of the best of Texas at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Event hours are Saturday from 9 am - 6 pm and on Sunday from 11 am - 4 pm.

Movies in the Park:

From June to October every year the City of Burkburnett Park's Department hosts Movies in the Park. On Saturday, the movie will be 'Avengers- Age of Ultron.' You can take the whole family down to Friendship Park at dusk. Popcorn and drinks will be for sale or you can bring your own snacks.

Open Ice Skate:

This weekend is your chance to skate on the very same ice the Wildcats team plays on. The Kay Yeager Coliseum will host Open Skate Day on Sunday from 3 pm - 5 pm. Skate rentals are $8. It'll be $6 if you bring your own skates.

