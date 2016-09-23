WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 09-23-2016

Daniel William Samia

Asian Male

DOB: 02-19-90 Bro/Hzl

295 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Burglary of a Habitation

Michael Lee Johns

White Male

DOB: 06-26-94 Bro/Grn

165 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Prohibited Weapon Elizabeth Dawn Davidson

White Female

DOB: 11-18-82 Bln/Haz

152 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Manufacture / Delivery CS PG O/4G – U/200G Mary Isabel Castro

Hispanic Female

DOB: 09-01-85 Red/Brn

185 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Possession Controlled PG1 O/1G – U/4G Joe Manuel Villagomez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 06-02-83 Bro/Bro

230 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Possession Controlled Substance PG1 O/1G – U/4G



IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

