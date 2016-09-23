WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 09-23-2016
Daniel William Samia
Asian Male
DOB: 02-19-90 Bro/Hzl
295 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Burglary of a Habitation
Michael Lee Johns
White Male
DOB: 06-26-94 Bro/Grn
165 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation – Prohibited Weapon
Elizabeth Dawn Davidson
White Female
DOB: 11-18-82 Bln/Haz
152 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Manufacture / Delivery CS PG O/4G – U/200G
Mary Isabel Castro
Hispanic Female
DOB: 09-01-85 Red/Brn
185 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation – Possession Controlled PG1 O/1G – U/4G
Joe Manuel Villagomez
Hispanic Male
DOB: 06-02-83 Bro/Bro
230 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture – Possession Controlled Substance PG1 O/1G – U/4G
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
