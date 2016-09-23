WFPD on the look robbery suspect

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a drive-thru cashier at gunpoint



The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Long John Silvers on Kemp.

The suspect approached the drive-thru window with a handgun and handed a note to an employee. The suspect was able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on this or any case, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

