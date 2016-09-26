Two charged with robbery and assault

Two men are behind bars for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges after Wichita Falls Police said they robbed a man inside his home.

The victim told Police they invited a friend over to borrow money when two men accompanied the friend. Police said that is when the men pointed a gun at the victim and demanded made off with money, cigarettes, and a phone.

The victim also told officers that the men demanded that she give up her car keys. They then struck her in the head with the handgun and fled the scene.

Police said the men were unable to drive away and fired a shot at a car before running into a field where police where ultimately found them.

Officers said the two men were Zachary Kelly, 21 and 19-year-old Kyreese Williams.

