Two Hirschi students accused of assaulting of a classmate

A Hirschi High School student is facing a sexual assault of a child charge.



Wichita Falls Police said surveillance video captured at that campus shows Xavier White and another male juvenile made contact with the female victim in a hallway on September 6th.

That juvenile can be seen carrying the victim down the hall along with white to a room near the auditorium out of the cameras view.

In an interview the victim told officials that White and the juvenile inappropriately touched her in the stairwell and that secluded room.

White remains behind bars in the Wichita County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

