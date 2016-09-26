Remembering Arnold Palmer

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Today golfers across Wichita Falls honored and remembered one of the greats.

Arnold Palmer was simply known as “The King” a man who was more than just a golfer, Arnold was an ambassador to the game of golf.

In 1970 over 5,000 golf fans packed into Weeks Park to watch Palmer play seven exhibition holes with four junior golfers, before the 14th Annual Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament.

He joined the pro tour in 1954 at the age of 25 and was one of the first superstars of the sport's television age.

His career spanned over 50 years and retired in 2006 with 62 PGA wins, 7 Major Championships including four green jackets.

Palmer is remembered for more than just wins, but as a man who paved the way for names like Nicholas, Player, Woods and future stars of the game.

“He was such a man of integrity and brought so much to the game throughout his whole life. Saying it was such a gentleman and ambassador of the sport it made you want to play,” said Rod Vochatzer

Sammy Milam, a life-long golf fan and friend of Palmer’s secretary shared an autographed picture of Palmer and how he always took time for the fans.

“You don't just want to make a deal and go on, you got to make [the signature] legible and he does,” said Milam

Milam also received one of Palmer's iconic Umbrella pins which he gave to his niece, Savanah.

The pictures of Palmer’s visit still hang on the walls of the Weeks Park Club House and will continue to tell the story of when "The King" came to Wichita Falls.

We're going to miss you Arnie.

