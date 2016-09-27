Widow files lawsuit against city, construction company

The widow of Daniel Arredondo has filed the lawsuit against Wichita Falls and the Archer Western Construction Company for the wrongful death of the River Road Waste Water treatment plant pump mechanic.

Arredondo and another worker died last July following a hazmat incident at that facility. After being exposed to hydrogen sulfide while making repairs.

Arredondo's widow claims her husband's death was caused by improperly maintaining equipment. The failure to train workers not monitoring chemicals properly and other negligence.

The widow is suing for financial loss. Mental anguish and court costs.

A jury trial is demanded in this case.





