New business may bring hundreds of new jobs

Wichita Falls is experiencing a surge in economic growth and development - and bringing with it new jobs and city officials say more may be on the way. A Midwest based call center company may be opening a new location in Wichita Falls.

USA800 has five call center locations across the Midwest. City officials say the company would be a welcome addition to the community. All will be decided in the coming week.

City officials say there will be a 4A board meeting on Friday. At that meeting USA800 will present a growth plan and see what kind of incentive package the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation is offering.

"There will be a vote that day by the economic development board and if that vote is affirmative it will go to city council as soon as possible."

If the city council approves it the only thing left to do is sign a contract. USA800 is also in the middle of negotiating a lease to move into the former WDS Global building on Airport Drive. It is already wired and equipped with work stations.

If all of the negotiations go smoothly USA800 executives say things will move along quickly.

"Best case scenario, we start working very quickly after that to get individuals in the Wichita Falls area up and running in the next 30 days."

They say they anticipate hiring 200 to 300 people right away and then growing from there. City officials say it's a exciting time for the city and it's development...and it's all part of their mission.

"The reason the economic development tax was funded in the first place was so we could help companies come into town and create jobs - or help existing companies expand here and help keeps companies strong. That's our mission."

