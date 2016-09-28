Collision sends one to the hospital

A woman was taken to the hospital this morning after being pinned in a vehicle...



The collision happened just after 9:15a.m. on Wednesday.

Wichita Falls Police said the driver of a white Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign while going eastbound on York and hit an SUV going northbound on Lebanon.

The SUV rolled onto its side pinning the driver in the car.

The top of the car was cut off and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lebanon at Alabama was closed for a period of time during cleanup but is now open.

