New bar set to open downtown

The revitalization of downtown Wichita Falls continues with a new bar set to open early next year. It doesn't have an official name yet but the owners describe it as a bar with food...they say it will be a unique, new addition to downtown, and part of the revitalization.

The owners Denton Keltner and Cynthia Doten have been working on it for almost four years. They say they have put 3500 hours of their own labor into it so it can be special.

"In that time frame we've had a new roof put on, rebuilt the storefront, restored windows, painted tin ceilings and exposed all the brick walls."

They say it's taken a little longer then they anticipated but they are now ready to go.

"We've been working on funding for a year and a half and we finally got that finalized yesterday - so its time for us to start moving forward."

They say they received 30 thousand dollars in 4B funds from the city of Wichita Falls for the sprinkler system which they said helped a lot.

Craft beer and cocktails, wine, brick oven pizza and live entertainment in a relaxing historic environment.

"We're shooting for an opening date February or March of 2017. The property has to be completely remodeled. All new electrical plumbing, heating and cooling so its just a blank slate at this point and time."

"I want to revitalize downtown and make people want to come downtown for entertainment and food."

Copyright 2016. KAUZ News. All Rights Reserved.