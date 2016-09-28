Preventing Pranks

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Rider Raiders and Old High Coyotes first meet in 1966 and 52 years later it is still considered one of the biggest rivalries in the state of Texas. The animosity between both fan bases has police ready for any type of prank students or fans may attempt.

Sgt. Harold McClure of the Wichita Falls Police Department says police are prepared for anything this week and have been on watch for the usual pranks.

“I understand the rivalry and all that comes with it, but enjoy the time without causing damage,” said McClure.

People caught doing damage to an individual's property or cost property owners time or money to fix damages can be charged with criminal mischief.

Various levels of penalties for pranks range from a ticket citation and all the way to an arrest.

While most will just enjoy the game, McClure said the best thing fans can do is just be smart, responsible, and enjoy the game.

