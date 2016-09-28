Preventing Pranks - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Preventing Pranks

Police are ready for pranks between both schools Police are ready for pranks between both schools

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Rider Raiders and Old High Coyotes first meet in 1966 and 52 years later it is still considered one of the biggest rivalries in the state of Texas. The animosity between both fan bases has police ready for any type of prank students or fans may attempt.

Sgt. Harold McClure of the Wichita Falls Police Department says police are prepared for anything this week and have been on watch for the usual pranks.

“I understand the rivalry and all that comes with it, but enjoy the time without causing damage,” said McClure.

People caught doing damage to an individual's property or cost property owners time or money to fix damages can be charged with criminal mischief.

Various levels of penalties for pranks range from a ticket citation and all the way to an arrest.

While most will just enjoy the game, McClure said the best thing fans can do is just be smart, responsible, and enjoy the game.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly