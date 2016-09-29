The farmers market is extending its season

There is going to be fresh produce available throughout the winter for everyone in Wichita falls. The farmers market is extending their season well into the winter months.

As downtown grows and continues its revitalization process the farmer's market grows with it. It's all about supply and demand and more people want more fresh produce year round.

"The farmers market been a huge draw this entire season so being able to keep it open those certain Saturdays just helps bring more people downtown."

The downtown farmers market used to run from may until October. Farmers say extending the season until April helps their bottom line.

"It's good for us because it gives us a little more farming income through the winter. We put up new greenhouses at our farm and planted a lot inside and outside to help us have more produce through the winter."

The market has been in downtown Wichita Falls for 10 years. A place for the community to gather to buy fresh produce and other natural homemade products. It's also a meeting place where neighbors reconnect and socialize.

"We get so many compliments about the farmers market so being able to extend the season - I think people are really excited about that."

The market's extended season plays a big part in downtown's revitalization and in bringing the community together.

"More people are coming down here to do different things. We've got several new businesses down here - some new restaurants. We're interacting with the restaurant. They're coming down here and trading with us. We're going down there after the market and doing those things."

"Everyone wants fresh vegetables year round. It's hard to go to a grocer and get those. So we expect to have a very successful fall and winter."

Thanks to structural updates it will be warm in the farmers market this winter. When Wichita Falls Downtown Development took over running the market. They added sliding doors and a roof to keep it cozy for the farmers and shoppers.

The farmer's market will be open on the first and third Saturday of every month from October to April. The hours will be a little shorter - from ten to one to give it a chance to warm up in the morning. For more information about the farmers market go to the Wichita Falls Downtown Development website and click the farmers market tab at the top of the page.

