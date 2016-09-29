Transgender Bathroom: New arguments heard, ruling soon to follow

Wichita Falls took center stage in the battle for transgender rights on Friday, as the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, heard arguments in a case involving the Harrold ISD and the State of Texas.

The motion before the court asks for clarification of a preliminary injunction that was ruled on in August.

At Friday's hearing Federal Court Judge, Reed C. O'Connor, heard arguments from U.S Department of Justice requesting that the court clarifies it's stance on the transgender guidelines issued by the US Department of Education in earlier this year.

After a longer than expected presentation, O'Connor told the court that he would consider the statements brought before the courts and issue a ruling at a later date.

No word yet on when that ruling will be handed down.

In May, the U.S Department of Education (DOE) issued guidelines allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice, depending on their gender identity.

Wichita Falls ISD School Board brought the issue up at a June meeting. Board members expressed their opinions on the matter, however, no action was taken at that meeting.

At the time, Trey Sralla, Board President, said deciding not to act on a policy did not mean the district would lose out on federal funding.

“We have dealt with this before in the past,” said Sralla.

“We have students that are currently in our district that identify themselves as transgender. So this is not anything new, Our administration has dealt with it administratively. Successfully I should say,” said Sralla.

In July, the Harrold ISD filed an injunction challenging the new guidelines.

Soon after, the state of Texas and 13 other states joined forces to block the implementation of the guidelines.

In August, the court upheld the injunction ruling the guidelines were in conflict with Texas Department of Education policies.

Specifically, on whether the injunction should apply only to schools or does it apply to workplaces as well.

Full ruling on Texas v U.S injunction.

