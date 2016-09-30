6 Around Town (Weekend of Sept 30)

5K Benefiting the Homeless & Those In Need:

Missonpointe's goal is to not only spread the gospel of Christ but to also provide a helping hand to the less fortunate in our community. Missionpointe is putting on a 5K on Saturday to benefit the homeless and those in need in our area. 100% of Saturday's proceeds from the 5K will go directly to the ministry. The fun run and walk starts at 8 am at Sikes Lake Trail at MSU. There will be other activities such as Zumba, face painting and photographer and more!

Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show:

Texoma's only gun, knife and collectibles show is returning the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall Saturday and Sunday. There's more to the Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show than just ammo; jewelry, clothing, and kids events appeal to the whole family. Show hours are Saturday from 9 am- 6 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Calle Ocho 2016:

The 7th Annual Calle Ocho Festival is going on this weekend at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer's Market. The event will feature Latin dishes, music, children's educational activities and more. The festival runs from 1 pm - 10 pm on Saturday. Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under get in free.

Burkburnett Friendship Festival:

For those in Burkburnett, the annual Friendship Festival is going on Saturday at Friendship Park. It's a family friendly event featuring a lot of kids activities. There's also going to be music and food. Activities kick off at noon on Saturday.

WFSO Concert:

The 2016 season of the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra kicks off Saturday. It's the first of five concerts with one remarkable orchestra. Saturday's performance at Memorial Auditorium features Pianist Joyce Yang. Darryl One will serve as the finalist conductor. The performance starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets range from $10 to $35 dollars depending on your seat.