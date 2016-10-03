House fire on Alamo Drive - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

House fire on Alamo Drive

(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A fire broke out at a home in Wichita Falls on Monday.
Wichita falls firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4500 block of Alamo Drive just before 9 a.m.           
No injuries were reported by officials
No word yet on the cause or how much damage there was to the home.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly