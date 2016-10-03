Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police is on the lookout for Tristan Deanne Perkins.

She is charged with theft of service O/$1,500 - U/$20,000

She was born on July 31, 1985. She is described as a White female with Blonde hair and Blue eyes. She weighs approximately 105 pounds and is 5' 03".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

