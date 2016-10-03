Job fair hiring hundreds of new employees

Looking for work? USA800 - call center company - is moving forward with plans to open a new call center in Wichita Falls.

USA800 executives say they are are ready to start hiring hundreds of new employees. They are hosting two hiring fairs this month and they are looking to hire quickly. USA800 executives say they hope to start serving customers from their new facility November 1st.

Last week the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation approved a $3.4 million dollar incentive package for USA800 to locate its contact center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls City Council has to discuss approving the incentives at their October 18th meeting. USA800 plans to occupy the former WDS Global building on Airport Drive which used to be a call center and is already wired and equipped with work stations.

In a previous interview, Tom Davis, the CEO and President of USA800 says he anticipates hiring 200 to 300 people right away and then growing from there. Wichita Falls city officials say it's a exciting time for the city and it's economic development.

The first hiring fair will be on October 11-13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second will be October 18th - 20th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will both be held at the new contact center at 2236 Airport Drive.

Interested candidates can also apply online here. and click on Career Center.