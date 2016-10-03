Focusing on Fine Arts - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Focusing on Fine Arts

Knox City Marching Band performing at band show Knox City Marching Band performing at band show

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- In 2010 schools across the country were forced to make budget cuts. For most schools the first programs cut to alleviate spending fell within the fine arts.

Tonight fifteen marching bands across Texoma came together at Memorial Stadium to perform and compete in the 2016 Marching Festival.

While Friday nights in Texas are known for competitive football, but the student preforming at halftime are just as competitive. This evening fifteen schools performed at memorial stadium for parents and judges. 

Kelly Strenski, the Director of Fine Arts for Wichita Falls ISD says what students learn here is just as important as the classroom.

“We teach kids how to read not only the written word but music as well,” said Strenski

Robert Johnston a marching band student in the 1960’s still enjoys watching the bands perform every Friday night and says the things you learn in fine art programs like band stay with you forever.

Though each band competes to be the best…the students like Hailee and Kayla love performing and bring pride to their cities.

Haliee Cox, “It also bring a lot of pride in our school and gives us something to be proud of.”

Wichita Falls ISD has been adding to its fine arts program and getting students involved at younger ages.

These bands will also be competing in State competitions and each band will perform at halftime this football season.

