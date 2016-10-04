Two face drug charges after traffic stop in Wichita Falls

Just after 9:30 a.m. a Wichita Falls police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Roberts Ave on a vehicle that appeared not to have registration tags. Further investigation revealed that two of the passengers, Michael Cheek and Michelle Cooper were wanted for outstanding warrants.

Police later found Methamphetamine, Marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia.

Both Cheek and Cooper were taken to Wichita County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance (Groups 1 and 3,) possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

