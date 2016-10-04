VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program

District 15 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars are offering a scholarship opportunity to local high school students.

The Voice of Democracy scholarship program is taking applicants from 9th thru 12th graders in public, private, or parochial high schools, or students who are being home schooled in the United States and its territories.

To enter students, need to record their original 3-5 minute essay on standard tape or CD on this year’s theme, “My Vision For America.”

The winner in from the District 15 will advance to the state level and potentially to Nationals. Judging for the district will take place on November 18, at VFW Post 8878, 4005 Seymour Highway, Wichita Falls.

