VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Writing Contest

Organizers with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) are inviting students in the 6th and 7th grade in public, private, parochial and home schooled students to participate in the Patriot’s Pen Essay Writing Contest.

This year’s theme for the competition is “The America I Believe In.”

To participate students must write a 300 - 400 word essay. It should be typed in English with no color graphics. Essay’s less than 300 words and more than 400 words will be eliminated.

The winner will advance to the State level of the competition and potentially to the National level.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.