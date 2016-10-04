Voting information you need to know

The November election is right around the corner and Texas state officials want to make sure Texans know how, when, and where to vote.

Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos' Vote Texas tour rolled into Wichita Falls today. The main focus of his tour is educating and informing voters about the changes in photo ID. Previously, voters had to provide photo ID to vote but not this year. If you have a photo ID you can use it to vote but if you don't you can still cast your ballot.

"However they have to sign a declaration stating that they have a reasonable impediment as to why they are unable to obtain one of the 7 photo ID's. The declaration is signed under penalty of perjury."

And they still have provide another form of ID.

"Those can include a certified birth certificate, original or copy of a bank statement, a paycheck or a voter registration card. Something with a name or address."

Some voters in the falls think everyone should have to show photo ID to vote.

"I do think that people should have a picture ID. You need a picture ID for everything else you do including employment so I think a picture ID should be necessary."

Secretary Cascos urges residents to register before it's too late.

"October the 11th is the last day to register. Early voting begins October 24th and runs through November the 4th."

He says even if voters aren't happy with the candidates at the top of the ticket it's still important to vote for the down ballot candidates.

"A lot of counties have down ballot races that are just as important if not more so than the top of the ticket - races that have a direct impact in and on the community."

