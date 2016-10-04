Police release the name of man found shot at Lucy Park

Police in Wichita Falls have now identified the victim of Tuesday night's shooting at Lucy Park.

Police said 60-year-old Roger Dale Aliff was found just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday after a concerned citizen flagged down a member of the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The officer was informed of a possible shooting victim at Lucy Park.

When the officer arrived at the scene they found that the Aliff had been shot twice. Once to the right rear thigh and another to the shoulder/chest area. Aliff was transported to United Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An active search for the shooter is now underway.

Wichita Falls CrimeStoppers are offering a reward for up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest in the shooting incident that happened in Lucy Park on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 322 -9888 and if your information leads to an arrest within the next 48 hours you can potentially receive and extra $500.

Police officers are also looking for a person of interest seen driving near Lucy Park.

She is described as a white female with long brown hair in a light colored, possibly silver, SUV. Call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888 with any information.

