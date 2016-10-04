National Night Out - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

National Night Out

National Night Out celebrated in Wichita County National Night Out celebrated in Wichita County

Wichita Falls, TX (KAUZ) -- Families and Law-enforcement teamed up tonight all across Texoma in an effort to make neighborhoods a safer place to live.

National Night Out is a state wide event created to promote police-community partnerships. 

This evening gave communities and safety officials the chance to spend time together and find ways to make their communities safer and stronger.

Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Department office gave everyone a firsthand look at equipment used to help keep them and their neighborhoods safe. Children of all ages were also at the event enjoying fun and games along with some snacks as well.

“If [citizens] see something suspicious the quicker they call us, we can get out there and check it out for a safety check,” said Deputy Melvin Joyner.

Though the event is only one night the police-community partnerships continue each and every day.

If you are interested in helping out your local officials something as simple as calling crime stoppers can help keep your neighborhood safe.

