Reward Offered for Most Wanted Fugitive from Houston

The Texas Department of Public Saftey(DPS) is now offering a reward the most wanted fugitive from Houston.

DPS is now offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the capture of Kevin Wayne Matthews. The 49-year-old is a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Matthew is 5 feet 11 inches tall and is approximately 175 pounds and has a tattoo of a spider web on his left elbow and many tattoos on his chest abdomen, hands, chest and arms.

If you have any information on Matthew’s whereabouts please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section) or Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ/Texas DPS All rights reserved