Vehicle burglary stopped by police, one in custody

On Saturday, Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 5400 block of Texas Star Lane. Once police arrived at the location two suspects fled the area abandoning the vehicle they were driving.

After further investigation, police recovered several items from the vehicle, including a rifle, that was later confirmed to be stolen earlier that night. Continuing their investigation police were able to locate a possible suspect.

Lee Castillo was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.

