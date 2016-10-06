Wichita Falls mayoral candidates face off at WCRW forum

The Wichita Mayoral race is gathering momentum as the candidate's prep for the official candidate forum.

The forum will be held at the next Wichita County Republican Woman meeting on Monday, October 17th in the Daniels Room of Luby’s Cafeteria, at 1801 9th Street.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m., at the cost $12, while the meeting is set to begin at noon.

Tim Ingle and Stephen Santellana are the candidates running for the office of Mayor in Wichita Falls.

The mayoral race will be decided on election day, November 8th.

