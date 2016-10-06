MSU faculty receive support to enhance creative output

Midwestern State University(MSU) faculty in the Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts and the Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences may soon find themselves in surrounded by paradise thanks to a new support initiative.

The Bice Maui Sabbatical has been created as a way for faculty in the arts, humanities, and social sciences to enhance research, artistic endeavors, performance, and teaching.

The program is made possible by funding Dr. Pual Bice. He served as an advisor for MSU’s radiological sciences program and is a longtime member of the President’s Excellence Circle

Bice will over his Maui home in addition to other funding for 10-14 day trips for the next five years.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ/MSU All rights reserved