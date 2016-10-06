MSU faculty receive support to enhance creative output

Midwestern State University(MSU) faculty in the Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts and the Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences may soon find themselves in surrounded by paradise thanks to a new support initiative.
The Bice Maui Sabbatical has been created as a way for faculty in the arts, humanities, and social sciences to enhance research, artistic endeavors, performance, and teaching.
The program is made possible by funding Dr. Pual Bice. He served as an advisor for MSU’s radiological sciences program and is a longtime member of the President’s Excellence Circle
Bice will over his Maui home in addition to other funding for 10-14 day trips for the next five years.
Copyright 2016 KAUZ/MSU All rights reserved
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.
Wichita County May election results.
Wichita County May election results.
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.
City of Archer City General Election City unofficial results.
City of Archer City General Election City unofficial results.