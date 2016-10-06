Going pink for breast cancer awareness

Koman the Bra-Barian, Save these puppies and even a salute to America. Decorative bras in many different themes...all created for the same cause - breast cancer awareness.

"We display it here at the bank as part of the Susan G. Koman Race For The Cure. We'll take it down on Friday and take it to the race Saturday morning and display it there as well."

First National Bank on Fairway is displaying Bras For The Cause as part of the Susan G. Koman Race For The Cure. They are showcasing decorative-themed bras created by the employees at the bank. Each bra is aptly named with fun titles like the bra covered with pennies that says. 'This Makes Cents."

First National Bank has been participating in Bras For The Cause for 8 years. They are a sponsor with Kell West. They accept donations and raise breast cancer awareness. Breast cancer has affected the employees at the bank personally. A member of the First National Bank Family Team is a breast cancer survivor.

"If we can make one more person aware and get one more person to go out there and get themselves checked our job is done. We care about the community."

The celebration for the Race For The Cure continues in downtown Wichita Falls with a fun family filled Friday night event - Rally Pink For The Race.

"Our community is very involved in research and care and treatment for our young women and older women in the area. Providing them with the care they need and we are supporting the race for the cure."

The event starts at 6:30pm Friday evening. It will be held in the parking lot North of the First Texas Building. Bring lawn chairs. There will be hot dogs, water, ice cream and music. The building's owners Dottie and Lonnie Morrison have installed new LED lights on the outside of the building. The First Texas Building will light up pink Friday night in salute to the race participants.

"Each month there will be a different color, for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Valentines. And for the month of October it will be for our cancer survivors, our researchers and all of the people who are concerned about the women in this community."

Copyright 2016. KAUZ News. All Rights Reserved.