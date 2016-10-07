6 Around Town (Weekend of Oct. 7)

Race for the Cure 2016:

It'll be a sea of pink at the MPEC Saturday morning with the 22nd Annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. The event raises funds and awareness for the breast cancer movement. It also celebrates breast cancer survivors and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease. The race site opens at 6:30 Saturday morning. The one mile family fun run starts at 8:30 am and the 5K run and walk kicks off at 8:35 am.

Pond Tour:

The Texoma Water Garden Society is once again sponsoring its annual Pond Tour. Members of the garden society open up their unique gardens to the public. They have some new members and some new ponds on this year's tour. The group's website shows you the different stops on the tour, which runs on Saturday from 10 am - 5 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Rock of Ages at Backdoor Theatre:

If you're a fan of the bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake...this is the event for you. The Rock of Ages comes to life at Backdoor Theatre. Shows this weekend kick off on Friday and Saturday night. They'll continue to run throughout the month of October.

Falls Town Food Truck Challenge & Festival:

Bring your appetite to Saturday's Falls Town Food Truck Challenge and Festival. This is a family-friendly free event with food trucks, live music and open air wrestling matches. The festival opens up at 11 Saturday morning and runs until 7 pm at 9th and Ohio. Proceeds will go towards downtown development projects.

Insane Acres:

Halloween is getting closer and that means the ghosts and goblins are starting to pop up all across Texoma. Wicked Andy's is putting on Insane Acres. Just a warning, this is not for the faint of heart. If you dare, head out to Charlie, Texas this Friday, Saturday and every weekend in October from 8 pm until midnight. Unlike year's past, this is a walk-through only haunted attraction.

Burkburnett Project Graduation Haunted House:

This is the opening weekend for the Burkburnett Project Graduation haunted house called 'The Maze.' Money goes towards graduation for Burkburnett's senior class. There will be two haunted mazes under one roof. The cost is $20. If you're interested, head out to 106 South Red River Expressway Saturday night from 8 pm until midnight.