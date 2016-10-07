Traffic Alert: Section of Hwy 281 will be closed on Monday

Multiple ramps on US 281 between Midwestern Parkway and Jacksboro Hwy in Wichita Falls will be closed on Monday, October 10th.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews will be carrying out repairs on that stretch of road and they are asking all motorist to be extra careful when entering that work zone and to keep an eye out for signs marking alternate routes.

The work begins at 7a.m. and continues to 5p.m.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ/ TxDOT All rights reserved