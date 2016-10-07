Traffic Alert: High water level cause roads to remain closed in Wichita County

The following roadways are closed in Wichita County until high water recedes.

SH-25 from Brosch Rd to SH 240. Water over the road at China Creek.

FM 368 from Sh-258 to FM 1206.

TxDOT will remove the barricades and allow traffic back in as soon as possible. Check DriveTexas.Org for the latest road closures.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ/ TxDOT All rights reserved