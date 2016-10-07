Traffic Alert: High water level cause roads to remain closed in Wichita County

The following roadways are closed in Wichita County until high water recedes.
TxDOT will remove the barricades and allow traffic back in as soon as possible. Check DriveTexas.Org for the latest road closures.
