Traffic Alert: High water level cause roads to remain closed in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

The following roadways are closed in Wichita County until high water recedes.

  • SH-25 from Brosch Rd to SH 240.  Water over the road at China Creek.
  • FM 368 from Sh-258 to FM 1206.

TxDOT will remove the barricades and allow traffic back in as soon as possible.  Check DriveTexas.Org for the latest road closures.

