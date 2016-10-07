Wanted man captured by WFPD

A wanted man is behind bars after Wichita Falls Police served a warrant in the 1200 Block of Kenley on Thursday. As officers closed in on the home the suspect immediately climbed out a window of the home only to be met by another officer that was already outside of the premises.

Still trying to evade the officers the suspect reentered the home and was able to slip pass police and lead them on a brief foot chase. The suspect was eventually taken into custody and identified by Kenneth Edward Randall.

Randall was arrested and charged with evading arrest and bond forfeiture, and possession of a controlled substance.

