One taken to the hospital after incident at Wichita Falls Transfer Station

Emergency crews were called out to the Wichita Falls Transfer Station where one person was taken to United Regional Hospital after being tossed from inside a dumpster into a transfer station trash pit.

Officials said the elderly man may have sought shelter inside a dumpster to avoid recent severe weather, but got picked up by a city trash truck and then taken to the city’s garbage transfer station.

The emergency crews used a backhoe equipped with a rescue basket and got the man out of the of the pit.

Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said at there was no identification found on the man and his injuries were still unknown but he was conscious before being taken to receive medical attention.

