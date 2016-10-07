A new soul food restaurant is opening downtown

Downtown Wichita Falls' revitalization continues as another new business gets ready to open. A family owned restaurant serving soul food just like grandma used to make.

Pork chops, meatloaf, cornbread and greens - that the owners say are out of this world. Those are just some of the items on the menu at Thiz Iz It.

Owned by the Murray Family, this new soul food restaurant is self-funded and the family is doing all of the renovations.

"We've done quite a bit of work. It's just me basically and my son. We tore out all the paneling and redid all the walls and tile floors and we still have a way to go - not very much."

Not very much at all. They hope to open in the next two weeks. Framed black and white photos of the stars of yesteryear line the walls. The owners say they chose the downtown location because they wanted to be in a spot where anybody can stop by.

"We're just hoping it will benefit the area downtown and eastside so people won't have to go too far to get real good food."

And they've identified a need as downtown continues to grow.

"With all the other apartment complexes coming up downtown. These people have nowhere to eat in this vicinity and so we're trying to make something that's desirable. And once they eat it they'll come back. That's how great the meal is."

And though it's located downtown - all are welcome.

"I'm putting my heart into this thing. We're looking out for the whole entire city of Wichita Falls, not just one particular group of people."

More than just a restaurant...more than just a meal. Wardell Murray has a mission.

"My mission is for them to feel like they're at home. That the meal wasn't fixed by their wife but it tastes like it. These are the type of meals that feed the soul of the individual."

For more information about Thiz Iz It contact Wardell Murray at 409-877-8339.

