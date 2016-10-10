DPS adds extra opening hours to ensure voters get Election Identification Certificates

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) want Texans to know some drivers license offices now open on Saturdays.

The reason behind the weekend openings is to facilitate the registered voters getting Election Identification Certificates (EIC). Although election certificates are available all year-round at all Texas driver license offices the extended hours are due to an ongoing effort to ensure Texans have access to EICs.

Participating DPS locations will open on Saturday, October 22nd, and October 29th to issue EIC.

Mobile stations will also be deployed to various sites across the state.

