WFPD: Suspect arrested in N. 3rd double murder

Wichita Falls Police has arrested a suspect in connection to a double murder investigation.

Jemar Fuller was charged with capital murder.

Fuller's bond has been set at $4 million.

William Samuel Rankin, 39, and 22-year-old David Wayne Phillips were found inside a home on North 3rd street on October 10.

Just before noon that day Wichita Falls police responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of North 3rd Street.

Soon after arriving at the scene police entered the home and found two bodies. Rankin and a Phillips were found dead at the scene both with gunshot wounds.

