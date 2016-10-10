WFPD: Suspect arrested in N. 3rd double murder - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: Suspect arrested in N. 3rd double murder

Jermar Fuller (Source: WFPD) Jermar Fuller (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police has arrested a suspect in connection to a double murder investigation.

Jemar Fuller was charged with capital murder.

Fuller's bond has been set at $4 million. 

William Samuel Rankin, 39, and 22-year-old David Wayne Phillips were found inside a home on North 3rd street on October 10.

Just before noon that day Wichita Falls police responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of North 3rd Street.
Soon after arriving at the scene police entered the home and found two bodies. Rankin and a Phillips were found dead at the scene both with gunshot wounds. 

