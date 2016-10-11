Fuel spill slows morning commute - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fuel spill slows morning commute

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls police were called out to Central Freeway and Maurine Street around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer hit the guard rail on the freeway and punctured its diesel fuel tank.

Hazmat units were called in to clean up the fuel spill.

No injuries were reported.

