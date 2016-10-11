Fuel spill slows morning commute

Wichita Falls police were called out to Central Freeway and Maurine Street around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
A tractor-trailer hit the guard rail on the freeway and punctured its diesel fuel tank.
Hazmat units were called in to clean up the fuel spill.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.